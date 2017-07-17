Caroline M. Matthews Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Caroline M. Matthews, 93, passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 surrounded by her family at the home she shared with her daughter and granddaughter in Diamond.

Caroline was born in Spangler, Pennsylvania on October 13, 1923 to Joseph and Irene (Staffen) Habosky.

On June 3, 1946 she was united in marriage to John “Jack” Matthews who preceded her in death on November 6, 2000.

She was an avid golfer and played on the SCOPE leagues. She enjoyed Body Shop aerobics, dancing and playing cards and bingo.

She was an active member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church.

Caroline’s greatest passion was her family. She was placed on this Earth to be a mother and teach her family how to love and be loved.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Cortland location, 164 N. High Street.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland where the family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Caroline is survived by her daughters, Sally (Jim) Palmer, Susan Moore and Donna (Marc) Arnal; her grandchildren, Emily Moore, Joshua and Jessica Arnal and Jim Palmer and her great-grandchildren, Ellie, Emmie and Gage.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Moore; her son-in-law, James Moore; her sisters, Mary Panic, Helen Lonce, Ann Harding and Nancy Hite and her brothers, Joe, John, Frank and Wallace Habosky and Mike Panic.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to Ryan’s Case for Smiles; checks made payable to Susan Moore c/o the funeral home. Sue uses the funds to sew beautiful pillow cases for critically ill children in northeast Ohio. Through this program Caroline has helped Sue with many of the thousands of pillow cases already made. It was a program near and dear to Caroline.



