Cornell Corsatea, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Cornell Corsatea, Sr., 97, passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio.

He was born May 21, 1920, in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Thomas G. and Magdalena Corsatea.

He was a 1939 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He retired in 1985 from Ohio Edison Company as a technician in the Engineering Department after 28 years. He had previously worked at Van Huffel Tube Corporation.

Cornell was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, a board member of the ARCA (American Romanian Catholic Association), a member of the (Legion of Legion Romanian Volunteers) of Youngstown, Ohio and a member of the China Burma India Veterans Association known as the (Mahoning Valley Basha).

He had a private pilot license and amateur radio license (KBULA). He also was involved in restoring a 1930 Model A Ford coupe with a rumble seat in his spare time. He enjoyed photography, restoring antique cars, videotaping and flying.

In WWII, he served as a flight engineer with the Army Air Transport Command from December 1941 to December 1945. He serviced in the US & CBI (China Burma India) in the Pacific area. While in the Army Air Corp. Cornell supervised all necessary repairs on Bomber aircraft.

He is survived by his two sons, Cornell (Patricia) Corsatea, Jr. of Cortland and Thomas G. (Joyce) Corsatea of Warren; two grandchildren, Crystal Noel and Aaron Corsatea and a sister, Viginia E. “Dolly” Selanik of Pickerington, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth “Bettye” Corsatea whom he married June 29, 1952 and passed away November 17, 2009; a son, Noel Corsatea; a granddaughter, Ashley Corsatea; a brother, Thomas Corsatea; a sister, Betty Corsatea and a half-sister, Helen Maximilian.

Family and friends may call Thursday, July 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, July 21 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cornell’s name to Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Corsatea family.



Order Flowers Here