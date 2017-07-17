Council approves recovery plan to get Niles out of fiscal emergency

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Niles will have a five-year balanced budget ready for review before its deadline.

The commission overseeing the city’s fiscal emergency said Niles had to have a viable recovery plan by July 25.

By a vote of 5 to 2 Monday afternoon, Niles City Council approved the most recent financial recovery plan presented by Mayor Tom Scarnecchia.

It will mean the outsourcing of the city’s income tax collections, a $10 increase in license plate fees, and the borrowing of $1.6 million for street repairs.

The plan now goes to the state commission, which will meet July 27 to either approve or deny the plan.

