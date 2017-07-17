Council approves recovery plan to get Niles out of fiscal emergency

Mayor Tom Scarnecchia presented the plan, which includes outsourcing Niles' income tax collections and a $10 license plate fee increase, last week

By Published: Updated:
niles city hall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Niles will have a five-year balanced budget ready for review before its deadline.

The commission overseeing the city’s fiscal emergency said Niles had to have a viable recovery plan by July 25.

By a vote of 5 to 2 Monday afternoon, Niles City Council approved the most recent financial recovery plan presented by Mayor Tom Scarnecchia.

It will mean the outsourcing of the city’s income tax collections, a $10 increase in license plate fees, and the borrowing of $1.6 million for street repairs.

The plan now goes to the state commission, which will meet July 27 to either approve or deny the plan.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s