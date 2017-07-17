Couple honeymooning in Florida accused of kidnapping, raping woman

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia couple honeymooning in south Florida have been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman.

Rashada Hurley, 32, and Timothy Lowe, 37, are jailed in Miami-Dade County on kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, and sexual battery charges.

The couple has been denied bond on the kidnapping charges and is awaiting trial.

Police say the newlyweds beat and kidnapped a woman at a Hialeah, Florida, supermarket parking lot, drove her to a motel, and raped her.

The Miami Herald reports that the next day, the couple entered a convenience store naked and grabbed a couple of sodas without paying.

Police arrested the naked couple a block away from the store. Jail records do not list a Georgia hometown for either Hurley or Lowe.

