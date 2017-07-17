DeWayne Allen Bush Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – DeWayne Allen Bush, age 89, of Mapleton Avenue, Hempfield Township, passed away at home after a brief illness at 3:05 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2017.

Mr. Bush was born on August 19, 1927 in Grange, Pennsylvania to Charles and Grace (Blose) Bush.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1947.

On December 17, 1948 he married the former Emma June Sebring, she passed away on January 29, 2013.

DeWayne retired as a diesel mechanic from Falcon Trucking and he had previously been employed for 18 years at the former R.D. Werner, Co. In addition, he also operated is own automotive repair shop at his home for many years.

DeWayne enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, gardening and the companionship of his dachshund, “Maggie”.

Surviving are his children, Chris Jones and her husband, Ken of Greenville, Lorey Callan and her husband, Mike of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Shelly Myers of York, South Carolina, Randon Bush and his wife, Nanette of Charlotte, North Carolina, Steven Bush and his wife, Gail of Landenburg, Pennsylvania and James Bush of Westminister, Maryland. He leaves ten grandchildren, Rebecca Callan Kulkofsky, Michael Callan, Danny Callan, William “Billy” Myers, Caleb Myers, Emily Jones Weisz, Jenna Jones Linn, Kurtis Jones and Olivia Heller and was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Ruby Kelly of Hartstown and Jean Combs of Punxytawney and a brother, William “Bud” Bush of Sharpsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 64 years, Emma June; a son, Jeffrey Bush; a brother, Charles “Joby” Bush; a sister, Margaret Hetrick; a daughter-in-law, Doris Bush; a son-in-law, William “Bill” Myers and a granddaughter, Hannah Myers.

Calling Hours will be held Thursday, July 20, 2017, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be Friday, July 21, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Julia Fraser, Chaplain of St. Paul’s, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s With Out Walls Fund, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125 or Southern Care Hospice, 1245 Park Ave., Meadville, PA 16335.

