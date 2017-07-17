Former Valley car dealer passes away

James "Jim" E. Pace, Liberty, Ohio - obit
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Mahoning Valley car dealer has passed away.

Jim Pace operated Pace Pontiac and Saturn of 422 in Niles, as well as Saturn of Boardman.

He was 78 years old.

Jim Pace obituary

