Related Coverage Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in head

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was shot in the head last week has died, according to the Youngstown Police Department.

Police identified the victim as Braylin Bell. He died of his injuries in the hospital over the weekend.

Bell was shot around 2 a.m. Friday on Mistletoe Avenue, on the city’s south side.

Police said they haven’t made any arrests yet in the case.