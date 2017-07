MAPLEWOOD, Ohio (WKBN) – A graduate of Maplewood High School in Trumbull County was one of two people killed Sunday in a plane crash in Kansas.

Bethany Root graduated from Maplewood and was living in Kansas.

She was the passenger in that plane. The pilot also died.

Investigators say the plane crashed soon after take-off.

They believe the World War Two-era plane had been part of an air show this weekend.