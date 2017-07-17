Niles crime activity: Suspect accused of hitting teen in face with belt

Friday, July 7

5:08 p.m. – 400 block of Sheridan Ave., a man told police he was assaulted by another man with a metal club.

6:12 p.m. – 6000 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., someone keyed a car in the parking lot of Marc’s.

Saturday, July 8

11:51 a.m. – 300 block of Scott Ave., reported damage to screen windows in an attempted break-in.

10:23 p.m. – 100 block of Evans St., a person was taken to the hospital for a suspected drug overdose.

Sunday, July 9

1:30 p.m. – 500 block of Fenton St., police were called to a home after a 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive in an upstairs room. Police believed a drug overdose may have been the cause. A 9-year-old boy was in the home at the time. Police said the house was in a “nasty unlivable state.” A family member took custody of the child and Children Services was notified. The woman was taken to the hospital.

5:03 p.m. – 300 block of Baldwin Ave., police were called to investigate a child endangering complaint. No other information was available.

Monday, July 10

2:01 p.m. – 300 block of W. Third St., police responded to a complaint of fireworks in the area. A caller said she wanted her neighbor to be advised that the holiday is over and enough with the fireworks. Police said it was quiet when they went out.

3:27 p.m. – 600 block of Fenton St., a woman told police an unknown man tried to break into her front door. He broke it and then left in a brown car, she said.

5:36 p.m. – 200 block of N. Main St., a woman reported that she was driving on Robbins Avenue when her driver’s window shattered. She said she didn’t know what caused the damage or if something had been thrown at her.

Tuesday, July 11

12:02 a.m. – 100 block of North Rd. SE, a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose.

Wednesday, July 12

9:03 a.m. – 300 block of W. Third St., a man told police several items were missing from his porch and yard.

4:24 p.m. – 100 block of Lafayette Ave., Christopher Williams, 18, arrested on a warrant for felonious assault. Williams is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old boy near Red Dragon Convenient by hitting him in the face with a belt buckle. A teenage boy told police he believed the assault was due to a previous argument between the two at Waddell Park. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for his injuries.

5:34 p.m. – 600 block of N. Main St., Justin Riley, 20, arrested on a warrant for felonious assault. Police said the charges stem from an incident on July 8 in which a 37-year-old Niles man was assaulted by a group of people. Police said the victim’s injuries were severe. Other suspects listed in a police report were two 13-year-old boys a 16-year-old boy.

Thursday, July 13

6:45 p.m. – 300 block of Sheridan Ave., a woman told police she took an unknown drug that she believed was heroin and that she was overdosing. The woman was taken to the hospital.

8:11 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported theft of over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret in the Eastwood Mall.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Niles Police Department.

