Paul J. Nuelle Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania – At home on the evening of Monday, July 17, 2017, Paul J. Nuelle, age 61, passed away.

Paul was born on January 30, 1956 in St Louis, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Nuelle of Cornersberg, Ohio; a daughter and good friend, Brian (Melissa) McClain and their daughter.

Burial is tentatively set to take place in the Ohio Western reserve National Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. of Austintown, Ohio. Please visit ​www.cremateohio.com to send online condolences to the Nuelle family.



