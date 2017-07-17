Pauline M. Cribley Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 24 at North Jackson Church of the Nazarene, 113 Rosemont Rd., North Jackson for Pauline M. Cribley, 91 of North Jackson who died Monday, July 17 at her residence.

Pauline was born December 22, 1925 in Akron, a daughter of the late Emil Sebastian and Mary Kathryn Morgenstern Beach.

Pauline was a homemaker and had also worked as a nurse’s aid at Copeland Oaks.

She was a member of the North Jackson Church of the Nazarene and was a faithful reader of her Bible.

She had a quick wit and an incredible sense of humor. Pauline loved flowers and enjoyed gardening in the beauty of God’s world.

Her first husband, Robert W. Burky whom she married October 8, 1948, died June 12, 1969. Her second husband, Dale L. Cribley, whom she married December 20, 1997, died February 7, 2017.

She leaves two daughters, Delpa (Randy) Eddinger of York, South Carolina and Rose Burky of Rock Hill, South Carolina; two sons, John (Marcia) Burky of Lima, Ohio and Les (Maria) Burky of Berlin Center; three stepsons, Rick Cribley, David Cribley and Ryan Cribley and five grandchildren, Travis Eddinger, Jennalee Chagin, Melissa Burky, Tiffany Polombo and Adam Polombo.

Besides her husbands, Pauline was preceded in death by six brothers, Waldo, Wilmer, Norman, Eugene, Delbert, Edger and five sisters, Leona, Kathryn, Edith, Emily and Caroline.

Friends may call on Sunday, July 23 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel and on Monday, July 24 for one hour prior to the services at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



