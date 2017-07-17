Police investigate shooting at Warren bar that sent 1 to hospital

Shortly after the reported shooting, St. Joseph Warren Hospital said someone was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the stomach and arm

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a shooting at a bar on Mahoning Avenue.

Officers were called just after midnight on Monday to the Powerhouse Bar & Grill, where a security guard told police that about seven shots had been fired outside.

The guard said he heard someone say they were shot, but didn’t see a victim. Witnesses told police they saw a car driving from the scene toward downtown Warren.

Shortly after, St. Joseph Warren Hospital said someone was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the stomach and arm. That person was in surgery this morning, but it’s not clear how they’re currently doing.

Police were at the bar collecting evidence this morning.

