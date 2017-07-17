Rock singer Stevie Nicks to perform in Youngstown

The show will be September 15 at the Covelli Centre

Singer Stevie Nicks gestures to photographers at the premiere of "The Book of Henry" on the opening night of the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at the ArcLight Culver City on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Culver City, Calif. Nicks' song "Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go" is featured on the film's soundtrack.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will perform at the Covelli Centre on Friday, September 15.

The show starts at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The rock star is best known for her work as the front-woman of Fleetwood Mac, but she’s also had a successful solo career. Her hits include “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back” and “Talk to Me,” as well as “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Her most recent album, titled “24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault,” was released in October 2014.

Tickets range in price from $59.50 to $139.50. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Southwoods Health box office at the Covelli Centre. You can also get tickets by calling 1-800-745-3000 or going to ticketmaster.com.

