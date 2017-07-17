Steelers, RB Le’Veon Bell fail to reach long-term deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers and star running back Le’Veon Bell failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract, meaning Bell will play on a one-year tender this season.

Pittsburgh placed the franchise tag on Bell in March and had until Monday afternoon to work out a new deal. Bell instead will make $12.1 million this season, the average of the five highest-paid running backs in the league.

Bell could become an unrestricted free agent next spring or the Steelers could place the franchise tag on him a second time. General manager Kevin Colbert says the team will “resume its efforts” to re-sign Bell next offseason.

The 25-year-old Bell ran for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns and caught another 75 passes in 12 games for Pittsburgh in 2016.

