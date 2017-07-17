Storm Team 27: A few showers possible to start the week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Monday will be mainly dry, but the chance for a few showers can’t be ruled out. Skies will become partly sunny into the afternoon. High temperatures will be back to the lower 80s.

Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures will return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing to the middle and upper 80s. The chance for unsettled weather returns by Wednesday night and continues into the second half of the week.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. Isolated t-storm possible. (20%)

High: 81

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 64

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 86 Low: 65

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 64