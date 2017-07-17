Storm Team 27: More sunshine on the way

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today will be mainly dry, but the chance for a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Clouds will continue to decrease through the day, which means more sunshine into the afternoon. High temperatures will be back to the lower 80s.

Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures will return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing to the middle and upper 80s. The chance for unsettled weather returns by Wednesday night and continues into the second half of the week.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm possible. (20%)

High: 81

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 64

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 86 Low: 65

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 64