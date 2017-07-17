Storm Team 27: Quiet weather will continue

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Great weather expected for a few days with dry conditions and lower humidity. The temperatures will climb through the week with more humidity and an increased chance for showers or thunderstorms.
FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy fog.
Low: 58
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 85
Tuesday night: A few clouds.
Low: 61
Wednesday: Partly sunny. (10%)
High: 87
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms afternoon. (40%)
High: 88 Low: 64
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 69
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 66
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 70
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 63
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 60