Storm Team 27: Quiet weather will continue

Great weather expected for a few days with dry conditions and lower humidity. The temperatures will climb through the week with more humidity and an increased chance for showers or thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 58

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85

Tuesday night: A few clouds.

Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny. (10%)

High: 87

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms afternoon. (40%)

High: 88 Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 86 Low: 69

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 66

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 86 Low: 70

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 60