Struthers police: Youngstown man gave marijuana to teenage girl

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing charges, accused of giving drugs to a teenage girl.

The charges were filed after police spotted a car parked in the back corner of Yellow Creek Park with its lights off. Police said it was just before midnight on Saturday, and the park closes after dark.

Police said 22-year-old Dennis Mosley, III was in the car with a 15-year-old girl. They told police that they were “hanging out” but were about to leave.

Both initially claimed to be 19 years old, according to a police report.

Police said the car smelled like marijuana, and Mosley admitted to smoking it. Police found a large bag of marijuana was found underneath the driver’s seat, which police said exceeded what is normal for “personal use.”

Mosley was found to have a suspended driver’s license and warrants for his arrest.

The girl told police that she lied about her age because she was afraid of being caught out after curfew, the police report stated. Police said she also admitted to smoking marijuana, which she said was supplied to her by Mosley.

Mosley was arrested and charged with contributing to the unruliness of a child, corrupting another with drugs, criminal trespass, obstructing official business, possession of drugs and drug trafficking.

Mosley was arraigned Monday. He’s set to appear in court again at 9:45 a.m. September 27.

Police say they’re investigating his relationship to the teen due to the age difference.