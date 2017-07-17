Theodore Blaine Davis Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio – Theodore Blaine Davis, age 72 of Braceville entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 17, 2017 at Vista Care Center in Mineral Ridge.

Theodore was born on July 27, 1944 in Doddridge County, West Virginia, the son of the late Russell and Helen (Gum) Davis.

He has lived in Braceville his entire life.

Theodore was an environmental engineer with the Ohio EPA.

He was a passionate golfer.

Loving memories of Theodore will be carried on by his nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Davis of Athens and brother-in-law, Ed Leggett of Clarksburg, West Virginia and numerous golfing friends.

Theodore was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Leggett and brother, Thomas Davis.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m.

Theodore will be laid to rest next to his parents at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to his family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

