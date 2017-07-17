Youngstown leaders watch blighted properties come down

Youngstown Mayor John McNally said by the end of the year, the city will tear down a total of 500 houses

By Published:
Local leaders got to see the progress of The Ohio Army National Guard's project to rid Youngstown of its blighted properties. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local leaders got to see the progress of The Ohio Army National Guard’s project to rid Youngstown of its blighted properties.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally and Major General John C. Harris, Jr. were both on hand Monday morning when an old house on Hudson Avenue came tumbling down.

It’s just one of 28 houses that will be demolished, and it’s all free to the city thanks to federal grants.

McNally said it’s a win-win situation and one that makes neighbors very happy.

“I think they’re having a good time on a couple of fronts. They enjoy tearing these houses down and getting training on how to do it, but I also think they like talking to the residents,” he said.

McNally said by the end of the year, the city will tear down a total of 500 houses.

That’s more than double the numbers from last year.

National Guard members are going to be in Youngstown through the end of this week, helping the city with as many demo projects as it can.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s