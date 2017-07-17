Youngstown man accused of grabbing young girl, trying to kiss her

Charles Poling is charged with gross sexual imposition

By Published:
Charles Poling

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 59-year-old man was arrested after a woman said she saw him try to force himself on a young girl.

Charles Poling was arrested at his home on S. Schenley Avenue.

Police said the victim’s mother was with her while she was riding her bike between Scheetz Street and S. Schenley Avenue on Sunday afternoon. It was at that time that Poling was walking in the same area, according to a police report.

A witness told police that Poling grabbed and hugged the young girl and kissed her on the cheek. While the girl was turning away, he grabbed her buttocks area and tried to kiss her on the lips, the witness reported.

She said she then yelled at Poling to leave the girl alone, and Poling began yelling, “I’m sorry!” while she followed him down the street.

Poling was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition after the witnesses and victim were interviewed, according to the report.

He was arraigned Monday and is set to appear in court again at 9:45 a.m. next Monday.

