Youngstown PD: Woman broke police cruiser’s window guard during arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was taken to Mahoning County Jail after police said she broke a police cruiser’s window guard.

Keyoshia Shaw was arrested on Sunday afternoon after her mother reported that she “put her hands on her” during an argument.

Police said Shaw screamed profanities at officers and refused to obey commands while they were trying to question her regarding the incident. Police said her outburst was witnessed by several people, including children, in the neighborhood.

Shaw was taken into the cruiser at which time she started kicking the plastic window guard, according to a police report. Police said the window guard cracked and broke as a result.

Shaw’s mother then said she didn’t want to press charges for the fight between her and Shaw. She told police that the argument began over Shaw not taking care of her son, according to the report.

Shaw was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and vandalism.