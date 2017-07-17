Youngstown PD: Woman broke police cruiser’s window guard during arrest

Keyoshia Shaw is charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and vandalism

By Published: Updated:
Keyoshia Shaw

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was taken to Mahoning County Jail after police said she broke a police cruiser’s window guard.

Keyoshia Shaw was arrested on Sunday afternoon after her mother reported that she “put her hands on her” during an argument.

Police said Shaw screamed profanities at officers and refused to obey commands while they were trying to question her regarding the incident. Police said her outburst was witnessed by several people, including children, in the neighborhood.

Shaw was taken into the cruiser at which time she started kicking the plastic window guard, according to a police report. Police said the window guard cracked and broke as a result.

Shaw’s mother then said she didn’t want to press charges for the fight between her and Shaw. She told police that the argument began over Shaw not taking care of her son, according to the report.

Shaw was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and vandalism.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s