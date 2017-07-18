10 arrested after weekend OVI checkpoint in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol on July 15 in Boardman.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint and saturation patrol. It was from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Market Street at Hillman.

Approximately 591 vehicles passed through checkpoint, 17 of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers on saturation patrol conducted 22 traffic stops and made eight OVI arrests. Of those eight arrests, one person refused to provide a breath sample, while the others’ test results averaged a .170 BAC, more than double the legal limit. The lowest test was .146 and the highest was .231.

The checkpoint and saturation patrol also resulted in:

Six driving under suspension summonses

Four operating a vehicle without a license summonses

Three drug abuse summonses

Three adult restraint citations

Two arrests on warrants

Two failure to control citations

One two headlights required citation

One expired temporary registration tag citation

One littering from motor vehicle citation

One failure to display front plate citation

One defective exhaust citation