2 charged after suspected overdose at Howland gas station

Police said two men passed out at the gas station on Saturday with a 5-year-old boy in their care

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men have now been charged as a result of a suspected overdose at a Howland gas station on Saturday. 

Michael Donadio, 29, is charged with endangering children and possession of drug abuse instruments, while 22-year-old Jacob Tocco is charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

Police said Donadio was found unconscious on the ground next to a vehicle at the gas station. Tocco was in the passenger’s seat, also unconscious.

At the time, Donadio’s 5-year-old son was spotted standing alone by a gas pump. An employee took the child into a back office and called 911.

Donadio and Tocco were revived with naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Police said they regained consciousness and were taken to the hospital.

A used needle was found on the passenger floorboard of the car, according to a police report.

Relatives were called to the gas station to take custody of the boy.

Warrants have been issued in the case, according to court records.

