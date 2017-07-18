Bobby Joe Maynard Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home for Bobby Joe Maynard, 79, who died Tuesday morning, July 18, 2017 at Hospice House.

He was born December 11, 1937 in Turkey Creek, West Virginina, a son of Joseph Clark and Mary Eta Bryant Maynard and has lived in Hubbard since 1963 coming from West Virginia.

Mr. Maynard, a 1955 graduate of Hurricane High School in West Virginia served with the United States Army.

He was a self-employed State Farm Insurance Agent for 47 years.

Bob was a member of the Hubbard Kiwanis and the Hubbard FOP.

He loved his family, taking photos, painting, gardening, golfing and telling stories.

He leaves his wife, the former Janice M. Gracenin, whom he married October 1, 1966; a son, Michael S. (LuAnn) Maynard of Akron; a daughter, Melanie M. (Travis) Phelan of Hubbard; three brothers, Ken (Ruthann) Maynard of Winfield, West Virginina, Allen (Wanda) Maynard of Hurricane, West Virginia and Jerry Maynard of West Virginia and two grandchildren, Matthew and Megan Spain.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Iris Miles.

Family and friends may call on Friday, July 21 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

