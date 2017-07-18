California lawmakers buck party on cap and trade

Republican votes in the Assembly proved critical to passing an extension of California's cap and trade program, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, Calif., Gov. Jerry Brown, left, testifies in support of a pair of climate change bills as Senate President Pro Yem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, looks on during a hearing of the Senate Environmental Quality Committee, in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers are nearing a high-stakes decision that will decide the fate of a climate initiative that Brown holds up as a model to be replicated around the world to confront rising global temperatures. A vote is set for Monday on whether to give another decade of life to California's cap-and-trade program. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,file)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican votes in the Assembly proved critical to passing an extension of California’s cap and trade program, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A handful of Democrats, meanwhile, bucked Gov. Jerry Brown and party leaders to vote against the bill, or skip voting altogether. In the Senate, all Democrats backed the measure alongside one Republican, Sen. Tom Berryhill of Twain Harte.

Here’s a breakdown of Assembly votes:

Republicans in favor:

—Chad Mayes, Yucca Valley

—Catharine Baker, Dublin

—Jordan Cunningham, Templeton

—Heath Flora, Ripon

—Devon Mathis, Visalia

—Marc Steinorth, Rancho Cucamonga

—Rocky Chavez, Oceanside

Democrats against:

—Sharon Quirk-Silva, Fullerton

—Monique Limon, Goleta

—Adam Gray, Merced

Democrats not voting:

—Jacqui Irwin, Thousand Oaks: Excused absence

—Sabrina Cervantes, Corona: Present but did not vote

