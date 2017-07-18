Children’s Specialty Care Center in Hermitage moving to new location

The center is moving to the first floor of the Primary Health Network Building in downtown Sharon

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC's Specialty Care Center in Hermitage
Photo courtesy of the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh-based pediatric hospital is planning to move one of its five specialty care centers to a new location in August.

The Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC is moving its Specialty Care Center in Hermitage to the first floor of the Primary Health Network Building in downtown Sharon.

The Primary Health Network Building is located at 80 East Silver St., Suite 100.

The center’s new location will offer the same outpatient services, and phone and fax numbers will remain the same.

Free parking will be available in the garage next to the building.

