Defendant in Warren murder, kidnapping trial asks to fire attorney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Accused murderer Shawn Johnson asked to fire his attorney during a pretrial hearing in Trumbull County.

No decision was made about Johnson’s request on Tuesday. It came after a quick discussion about evidence with the prosecution.

Police said Johnson shot and killed 41-year-old John Kellar and kidnapped two women on December 2. Investigators said one of the women managed to get away when Johnson stopped at Rocky’s AM PM Market nearby.

Police arrested him in Detroit in March.

He’s currently being held on $3 million bond.