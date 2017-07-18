Donald J. Baier Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Donald J. Baier, 89, of Howland and formerly of Dearborn, Michigan, died Tuesday, July 18, 2014 at home.

He was born December 24, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of August and Dora (Gregoire) Baier and had lived in Ohio for the past three and a half years, coming from Michigan.

A Korean War Marine, Don also served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

He retired from the Dearborn Fire Department at the rank of Captain.

He belonged to Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn and to Amvets.

Surviving are two children, Steven J. (Lauren) Baier of Howland and Sharon (Shawn) Kilpatrick of Cope, Michigan; three grandchildren, Nathan Kilpatrick, Steven Baier, Jr. and Brianne Baier; a great-grandson, Roman James Richmond and two brothers, Kenneth of Brooklyn, Michigan and Ronald Baier of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Preceding him in death are his first wife, Doris Marie (Sopha) Baier, who died in 1979; his second wife, Geraldine Katrina (Stagg) Baier, who died in 2013; a grandson, Daniel Kilpatrick; two sisters, Dorothy Ross and Evelyn Rouse and three brothers, Howard, Gerald and Charles Baier.

Per his request, services are taking place. The family will gather to celebrate his life and inter his remains at a later date.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 19 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.