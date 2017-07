HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Helen Mudrinich, 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Helen was born on August 11, 1934.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation hours will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home leading up to the service.

Please visit www.flynnfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Mudrinich family.



