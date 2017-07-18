Innovative sealing method saves roads and money in Trumbull County

Crews say old asphalt grindings seal the road better and save Trumbull County money

By Published: Updated:
Trumbull County road sealing

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office is trying out a new process when it comes to chip sealing roads — using recycled asphalt grindings from paving projects in other parts of the county.

Each year, crews with the engineer’s office chip seal about 60 miles of road but this year, they’re trying something new.

“This is our third road that we’ve done it so far. We’ve had very good results,” said Highway Superintendent Tom Klejka.

On Scoville North Road in Vienna, they’re using recycled asphalt grindings as slag — a material they can get when other roads in the county are milled down for paving.

“The whole goal here is to utilize our resources to their fullest. The road grindings were something that had normally been discarded in the past,” Klejka said.

For example, the North Road and E. Market Street paving project in Howland Township provided about 6,500 tons of road grindings to work with.

Klejka said they learned of this method from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The recycled asphalt sticks to the road better, reducing the amount of dust and stone that gets kicked up when the road is driven on.

This method also saves the county money.

“The process we’re using now has greatly reduced the cost of what we do, which allows us to do more miles per road each year to help save the roads before we can pave them,” Klejka said.

He said they’ll be doing test sections in both Gustavus and Weathersfield townships, too.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s