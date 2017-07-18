JobsNOW: Vienna plant hiring people with basic skills, good work ethic

Starr Manufacturing in Vienna is looking for production workers, specifically fitters and assemblers

Starr Manufacturing, Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for work, you take advantage when opportunity knocks. And right now, opportunity is knocking at Starr Manufacturing in Vienna.

Starr Manufacturing is looking for production workers — a position that used to be known as a laborer. The description still fits.

“If somebody comes in and they’re bright and they’re willing to work, we’re willing to train them to move up,” said Rich Rodemoyer, a manager at Starr.

It’s a plus to have experience with plate and structural steel but it’s not required. An applicant should have experience with basic tools and know some of the basics of working in a shop, simple math, even reading a tape measure.

“Everybody who comes in here, we expect to be able to do some basic skills. We have a whole list of 15 basic skills that we teach them and validate they can do them,” Dale Foerster said.

Production workers should know how to use a saw horse and understand and follow safety rules. Starr Manufacturing is also looking for people who are simply nice to be around.

“Anybody that we intend to keep on staff for more than a couple days is going to have to learn a number of skills so they can be flexible and float around the plant,” Foerster said.

Being on time and dependable is important and workers should have an attitude that shows they’re willing to work.

“A person coming in, they have to have good thinking skills, have to be willing to do whatever they’re told to do, wherever they’re assigned, they have to be dependable and they have to want to learn and move through our organization,” Foerster said.

Starr Manufacturing has at least three people who have moved into advanced positions from production work.

Its greatest need is for fitters and assemblers.

To see the available positions, go to OhioMeansJobs.com.

