Josh Tomlin’s solid outing lifts Indians past Giants 5-3

Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco Giants

By Published:
Cleveland Indians Baseball - Cleveland, Ohio

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Monday night.

Tomlin (6-9) allowed six hits and three runs without walking a batter in 7 1/3 innings. Cleveland snapped a season-high four-game skid with its first victory against the Giants in the last seven tries.

Yan Gomes homered leading off the third for the Indians, who didn’t have to travel far for a much-needed change of scenery after being swept across the bay at Oakland during a weekend series.

San Francisco starter Matt Moore (3-10) hit an RBI single in the third before a wild throw did him in, and the Giants dropped their fourth straight home game. Moore became the first Giants starter to lose five straight home starts since Ryan Vogelsong in 2011.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s