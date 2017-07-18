Kathleen Stephanie Hoerig Obituary

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Kathleen Stephanie Hoerig, age 75 of Milton Township entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Hospice House of Poland of natural causes.

Kathleen was born on February 5, 1942 in Warren the daughter of the late John and Stefana (Gligoroff) Uhrin.

She has lived in Milton Township since 1986, formerly of Newton Falls.

Kathleen married Albert Carl “Boomer” Hoerig on March 19, 1960. Kathleen and Boomer have been blessed with 57 years of marriage.

Kathleen worked for 15 years as a dental hygienist for Dr. Keifer.

She was a member of St. Mary & St. Joseph Parish in Newton Falls.

Kathleen was an avid reader and enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Loving memories of Kathleen will be carried on by her husband, Albert Carl “Boomer” Hoerig of Milton Township; daughter, Amy Christine (Robert) Kirchenbauer of Nashville, Tennessee; sons, Gregory Martin (Roxann) Hoerig of Warren, Joseph Peter (Megan) Hoerig of West Chester, Ohio and Ted Brian (Cathy) Hoerig of Strongsville, Ohio; sisters, Carol (Joseph) Smaltz of Niles and Marian Malone of Warren and grandchildren, Michael, Amber, Ryan, Lindsey, Nicholas, Mitchell, Dominic and Sophia.

Calling hours will be held Monday, July 24, 2017 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

A funeral mass will immediately follow at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.

Kathleen will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

