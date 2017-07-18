Man convicted of shooting, killing Sharon man last summer

Calvin Norris has been convicted of murdering Percy Godfrey last August and injuring a woman by shooting her in the face

Calvin Norris is charged with the Sharon shooting

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man accused of shooting two people — killing one of them — in Sharon last summer has been convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Calvin Norris was charged with murdering 46-year-old Percy Godfrey and injuring Kimberly Odem last August.

Sharon Stabbing Victim
Percy Lee Godfrey, Sharon shooting victim

Police found Godfrey’s body in an alley off of Malleable Street. They said Odem had been shot in the face.

Police said the gun Norris used had been reported stolen.

Norris was arrested about a week later while recovering from a stab wound at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown. He was under 24-hour guard during his hospital stay.

