Margaret Catherine (Szarvas) Forrest Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Margaret Catherine Forrest, 95, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in her home with family at her side.

Margaret was born on February 20, 1922 to Frank and Margaret (Egged) Szarvas in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Margaret was affectionately known as a homemaker.

On November 20, 1946 she married her husband, the late, Richard Charles Forrest, Sr. who passed away March 2, 1980.

She was a member of HIS Gospel Ministries.

Margaret enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, bowling and most important to her was spending time with family.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Emma J. (John J.) Povanda of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and their children, Johnnie (Jennifer), Tanya (Michael) and Joshua (Tiffany); a son, Richard C. (Niki) Forrest, Jr. of West Lake, Ohio and their children, Rick (Karen), Brian (Chandra), David (Katie); a son, David P. (Diana L.) Forrest of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and their children, Levi (Melissa), Luke (Teresa) and Rachel (Kevin). Also surviving is a sister, Priscilla (Robert) Ridgway of Sharpsville; a brother, John (Helen) Sarvas of South Pymatuning and 16 great-grandchildren, Michael, Pilar, Gianna, Zachary, Bailey, Aubree, Airah, Levi, Kalan, Kas, James, Sophia, Samantha, Sophie Grace, Ashton and Noah.

She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Charles Forrest, Sr.; father, Frank Szarvas; mother, Margaret Szarvas; five sisters and two brothers.

Friends may call Friday, July 21, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Rd., Hermitage, PA.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 21, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Charles Eckles of HIS Gospel Ministries, officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.



Order Flowers Here