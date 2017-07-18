Phillip Stout Obituary

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Phillip G. Stout of Union Township passed away peacefully at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in his residence, with his wife and family by his side, he was 74.

Mr. Stout was born December 26, 1942, in Uledi, Pennsylvania, a son of Phillip Stout, Jr. and Ila Friend Stout. He was raised in Uledi and a 1961 graduate of German Township High School in McClellandtown, Pennsylvania.

Phil served in the U.S. Army for three years during the Vietnam Era and was honorably discharged in June of 1968.

He retired in 2007 from Yourga Trucking, Inc. in Wheatland, where he worked as a truck driver for more than 40 years.

Phil enjoyed spending time outdoors, particularly in his garden with his Weimaraner, Chloe.

He dedicated his life to providing for his family. His kindness and generosity was well known by all, and he never hesitated when given the opportunity to help someone in need. Phil will be sadly missed, especially by his grandchildren whom he adored.

His wife of more than 50 years, the former Stephanie Salusky, whom he married February 21, 1966, survives at home.

Also surviving are two daughters, Patricia (Louis) Bornes of New Castle and Christine Ciallela of Florida; two sisters, Diane Milligan and Claudette Hunt, both of Florida; a brother, James (Peg) Stout of Albany, New York; six grandchildren, Adam (Kari) Stout, Jess Stout, Gage Stout and Camille Stout and Mandy (fiancé, Mike Sollberger) Wilcox and Alex Wilcox and two great-grandchildren, Zoey and Kailey.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Roebuck; a twin brother, Joseph Stout and a great-granddaughter, Lucy Stout.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.



Order Flowers Here