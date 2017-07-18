Police: Niles woman caught after breaking into car

Carrie Bobbie is charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia

By Published:
Carrie Bobbie; charged with theft in Niles, Ohio.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police arrested a woman that they say was caught breaking into a car on Pratt Street.

A person living on the street called police at 7:43 a.m. Monday to report seeing an unknown woman inside a car parked in the driveway.

An officer stopped a woman, 40-year-old Carrie Bobbie, who matched the description of the suspect. Police said a pipe was found in her purse as well as property from the car.

Bobbie is charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges. A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Bobbie has several past theft and drug charges, according to court records.

Police stressed the importance of calling them about suspicious activity in the neighborhood so such arrests can be made.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s