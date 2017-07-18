Police: Niles woman caught after breaking into car

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police arrested a woman that they say was caught breaking into a car on Pratt Street.

A person living on the street called police at 7:43 a.m. Monday to report seeing an unknown woman inside a car parked in the driveway.

An officer stopped a woman, 40-year-old Carrie Bobbie, who matched the description of the suspect. Police said a pipe was found in her purse as well as property from the car.

Bobbie is charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges. A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Bobbie has several past theft and drug charges, according to court records.

Police stressed the importance of calling them about suspicious activity in the neighborhood so such arrests can be made.