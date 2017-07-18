President Trump announces Youngstown visit next week

President Donald Trump will be at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown on Tuesday

Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump announced he’s coming to Youngstown next week.

He will be at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Trump last visited the area when he stopped at the Canfield Fair last September. He hasn’t been to the Valley since his election.

You can register to attend the Youngstown event on President Trump’s website.

Attendees are asked not to bring homemade signs, banners or professional cameras. Backpacks and large bags aren’t permitted.

Merchandise will be sold at the event.

