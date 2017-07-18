Prosecutor to announce plans in fatal Ohio police shooting

Two juries have deadlocked on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges against 27-year-old Ray Tensing

DAN SEWELL, The Associated Press Published:
Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Assistant Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid present closing arguments at his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2017. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor is set to announce whether he will try a third time to convict a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Two juries have deadlocked on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges against 27-year-old Ray Tensing in the 2015 shooting death of 43-year-old Sam DuBose.

There is intense community interest in the case, which has led to several protests and demonstrations.

Judge Leslie Ghiz has scheduled a July 24 meeting on the case. Tensing’s attorney has asked her to dismiss the charges.

The since-fired University of Cincinnati officer has testified that he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away.

Related Posts