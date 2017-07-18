1st place Scrappers roll off 4th straight win

Niles, OH- The Scrappers picked up their fourth straight victory with an 8-3 win over the Batavia Muckdogs at Eastwood Field Tuesday.

Grant Hockin started and was brilliant over his five innings of work. He allowed just one run while striking out three to set the tone as the Scrappers move to six game above the .500 mark.

Unlike last night, the Scrappers would not have to play from behind. Austen Wade started the bottom of the first with a double. With one out, Wade would score the first run of the game on Oscar Gonzalez’s RBI double.

The Scrappers would get another run in the bottom of the second inning. Will Benson tripled to center to start the inning. He would then score on an RBI ground out from Jonathan Laureano for a 2-0 lead.

Two Batavia errors would help Mahoning Valley start to pull away in the bottom of the third inning. Simeon Lucas reached on an error to start the inning. He would then come around to score on Gianpaul Gonzalez’s RBI single. With two on and two outs, Wade would drive in two more runs when Batvavia centerfielder Thomas Jones dropped a fly ball for the second error of the inning. The two runs pushed the Scrappers lead out to 5-0.

Laureano would deliver another RBI with a single in the bottom of the fifth inning. His base hit would drive in Ulysses Cantu who started the inning by being hit by a pitch.

After the Muckdogs got on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh inning, the Scrappers would add some insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Wade started the inning by connecting on his first professional homerun, a solo shot to right. Samad Taylor followed with a single and stole second. After a wild pitch moved him to third, Taylor would come in to score on an RBI ground out from Cantu.

Hockin (2-2) earned the win in five innings of work. He allowed just one hit and walked one while striking out three. Kirk McCarty followed with 2.2 innings of relief. He allowed two unearned runs while scattering four hits. McCarty struck out four. Ping-Hsueh Chen would work the final 1.1 innings in relief. Chen allowed one earned run on one hit. He struck out one.

The Scrappers will look for their fifth straight win and a series sweep of the Muckdogs on Wednesday night at 7:05. James Karinchak will get the start. Wednesday is Military Appreciation night as well as Wendy’s Wednesday.

Courtesy: Mahoning Valley Scrappers