Storm Team 27: A sunny afternoon

Quiet weather is expected for a few days. Tuesday will feature sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Temperatures will climb through the week with highs in the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity and the increased chance for showers or thunderstorms will return by the second half of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 85

Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny. (10%)
High: 88

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms afternoon. (40%)
High: 88 Low: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 69

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 66

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 70

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 60

 

