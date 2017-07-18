Storm Team 27: Quiet weather overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Another quiet night with temperatures sliding into the middle 60’s. Look for a warm Wednesday with temperatures pushing into the upper 80’s. The humidity will increase through the day with a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

A better chance for showers or thunderstorms late Thursday into Thursday evening. The warm and humid weather will last into the weekend. The unsettled weather will stick around too.

Cooling down early next week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower or T-Storm. (20%)

High: 88

Wednesday night: A few clouds.

Low: 66

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms afternoon. (40%)

High: 88

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 87 Low: 69

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 86 Low: 68

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 86 Low: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower early. (20%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 55