Storm Team 27: This year’s rain trends could set new rainfall record

If the Valley keeps up with this current rain trend, we could have the wettest year on record in Youngstown

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We had five consecutive days of rain last week, three of which had more than half an inch recorded at the airport.

Even with all this rain, we are below average for the month but well above average for the year.

Here are the numbers so far of the total amount of precipitation at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport:

  • January: 5.35 inches
  • February: 2.53 inches
  • March: 5.04 inches
  • April: 3.84 inches
  • May: 4.54 inches
  • June: 6.84 inches
  • July: 1.97 inches*

From Matt Jones

*July’s rainfall totals were only recorded though July 17 and do not include the entire month’s rain totals

As shown above, the rainfall for this year has been well above normal. We have received over nine inches of rain above normal values so far!

Below shows you how many inches of rain we have received per month — that’s even with the incomplete data of July, which is skewing the overall totals.

From Matt Jones

If we were to take July out and just look at the first half of the year, on average we have been 1.58 inches of rain above normal per month. If you applied that number to the second half of the year, we would have 29.71 inches of precipitation from July through December, giving us a yearly rainfall total of 59.82 inches.

That would place this year as the wettest year on record by 5.81 inches!

Now, we have to understand that it is almost impossible to know if this rainy trend will continue, but the numbers so far have been impressive.

Only time will tell if we keep up this trend or not, but at this rate we are definitely in range to place in the top 10 wettest years ever recorded.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s