Storm Team 27: This year’s rain trends could set new rainfall record

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We had five consecutive days of rain last week, three of which had more than half an inch recorded at the airport.

Even with all this rain, we are below average for the month but well above average for the year.

Here are the numbers so far of the total amount of precipitation at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport:

January: 5.35 inches

February: 2.53 inches

March: 5.04 inches

April: 3.84 inches

May: 4.54 inches

June: 6.84 inches

July: 1.97 inches*

*July’s rainfall totals were only recorded though July 17 and do not include the entire month’s rain totals

As shown above, the rainfall for this year has been well above normal. We have received over nine inches of rain above normal values so far!

Below shows you how many inches of rain we have received per month — that’s even with the incomplete data of July, which is skewing the overall totals.

If we were to take July out and just look at the first half of the year, on average we have been 1.58 inches of rain above normal per month. If you applied that number to the second half of the year, we would have 29.71 inches of precipitation from July through December, giving us a yearly rainfall total of 59.82 inches.

That would place this year as the wettest year on record by 5.81 inches!

Now, we have to understand that it is almost impossible to know if this rainy trend will continue, but the numbers so far have been impressive.

Only time will tell if we keep up this trend or not, but at this rate we are definitely in range to place in the top 10 wettest years ever recorded.