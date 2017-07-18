Suspect accused of robbing man by gunpoint in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested on Monday on an aggravated robbery charge.

Police said Keith Walker robbed a man at gunpoint in Campbell on July 7.

The victim said he was walking home down Sanderson Avenue by 10th Street when two men nearby got out of an orange-colored hatchback vehicle. The men pointed a gun at him and then went through his pockets, taking his wallet and throwing his phone into a nearby field.

The men then got into the vehicle and sped away down Sanderson Avenue, making a left onto 12th Street.

The victim wasn’t injured.

Walker was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday and is in the Mahoning County Jail.