Tokyo 2020: Budget uncertainty will continue to 2019

TOKYO (AP) – The head of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee says uncertainty over the final budget will continue until 2019, the year before the Summer Games.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto spoke to the foreign media in Tokyo on Tuesday about concerns regarding the higher-than-projected costs.

The cost of hosting the games has doubled to 1.4 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) from an initial 730 billion yen ($6.6 billion) that was proposed when Tokyo won the bid for host nation in 2013.

Tokyo has cut some costs in part by using pre-existing and temporary sites instead of building new facilities.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

