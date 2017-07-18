Tree smashes National Guard vehicle in Youngstown

The driver was able to get out and had only minor injuries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a close call for members of the Ohio Army National Guard in Youngstown Tuesday afternoon.

A crew was on West Boston Avenue tearing down a house and needed to get part of a tree out of the way. As they were trying to remove the tree with a back hoe, the tree became uprooted and crushed the cab of the vehicle.

Abigail Beniston, the city’s code enforcement superintendent, said the National Guard had medics on site. The man in the vehicle was able to get out and had only minor injuries.

No one else was hurt.

This is the 10th house that the National Guard has torn down as part of a project to rid the city of blight.

