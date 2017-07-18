Trumbull County indictments: July 18, 2017

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on July 18, 2017:
Heather Lucille Cope: Two counts of corrupting another with drugs, endangering children, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and permitting drug abuse
Julie Danielle Gould: Aggravated possession of drugs and receiving stolen property
Lisa Anne Mutter: Felonious assault
Kathryn Marie Unick: Possession of heroin and possession of drugs
Dominique Murray: Aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin with forfeiture specifications and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Marvin E. Martin: Theft
Andrew Michael Culver: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
William H. Ballack: Forgery and offenses involving certificates of title
Eugene Evans Wallace: Carrying concealed weapons
Melissa Marie Putnam: Aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence
Marquis D. Porterfield: Domestic violence, burglary, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability
William J. Kerfoot, III: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer
Lawrence K. Dunmire: Burglary and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Joseph Merle Lewis: Burglary and receiving stolen property
Eric Lamont Moore, II: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Maurice U. Brown: Prohibitions concerning companion animals
Savanha Marie Cofield: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer and falsification
Frederick Alan Barr, Sr.: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Ryan Charles K. Lambert: Possession of cocaine
Ritchie S. Miller, Sr.: Possession of cocaine
Arlie E. Phillips: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Gary J. Hougelman: Theft from a person in a protected class
Dominique J.T. Seem: Two counts of gross sexual imposition and four counts of rape and attempted rape with life specifications
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
.