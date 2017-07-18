Trumbull County indictments: July 18, 2017

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on July 18, 2017:

Heather Lucille Cope: Two counts of corrupting another with drugs, endangering children, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and permitting drug abuse

Julie Danielle Gould: Aggravated possession of drugs and receiving stolen property

Lisa Anne Mutter: Felonious assault

Kathryn Marie Unick: Possession of heroin and possession of drugs

Dominique Murray: Aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin with forfeiture specifications and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Marvin E. Martin: Theft

Andrew Michael Culver: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

William H. Ballack: Forgery and offenses involving certificates of title

Eugene Evans Wallace: Carrying concealed weapons

Melissa Marie Putnam: Aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence

Marquis D. Porterfield: Domestic violence, burglary, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability

William J. Kerfoot, III: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer

Lawrence K. Dunmire: Burglary and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph Merle Lewis: Burglary and receiving stolen property

Eric Lamont Moore, II: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Maurice U. Brown: Prohibitions concerning companion animals

Savanha Marie Cofield: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer and falsification

Frederick Alan Barr, Sr.: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Ryan Charles K. Lambert: Possession of cocaine

Ritchie S. Miller, Sr.: Possession of cocaine

Arlie E. Phillips: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Gary J. Hougelman: Theft from a person in a protected class

Dominique J.T. Seem: Two counts of gross sexual imposition and four counts of rape and attempted rape with life specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.