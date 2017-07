WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is accused of giving cocaine to a 16-year-old.

Heather Lucille Cope, 35, was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on Tuesday.

She is accused of selling cocaine last month. At one point, she gave the drug to a juvenile, according to the indictment.

Shes’s charged with endangering children, permitting drug abuse and two counts each of corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in cocaine.