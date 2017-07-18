William “Ricky” Milen Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – William “Ricky” Milen, 57, of Warren, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 20, 1960 in Houston, Texas, the son of William D. and Ethel Mae (Miller) Milen.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he worked with the Strategic Air Control, Ricky had worked as a loader technician at Copperweld Steel.

Surviving are his partner, Tammie; two children, John M. and Melissa Milen, both of Warren; a stepson, Donny Lane of Warren and two sisters, Kelly and Colleen Milen, both of North Carolina.

Preceding him in death are his parents and two brothers, Ronald D. and David Randy Milen.

Services are 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment with full military honors will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 19 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.